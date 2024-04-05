4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking buildings in surrounding states

New Jersey and New York residents felt the earth move Friday morning as a minor earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude, according to USGS. The measurement may change as the earthquake is investigated.

"Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey and was felt in parts of Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. "My team and @PEMAHQ are actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated."

TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE: RESCUE OPERATIONS ONGOING AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 12

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a similar statement and said her team "will update the public throughout the day."

New York City emergency services said residents will receive cell phone alerts Friday morning.

Several people on social media commented that they felt the earth shake in Manhattan and surrounding areas. Some reported feeling tremors in Connecticut and as far north as Vermont.

Lara Walsh, a resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, said shelves rattled and her house shook. "My group chat for Rowayton paddle tennis team exploded when we all said, ‘what was that,’ and came to the conclusion it was definitely an earthquake," Walsh told Fox News Digital.

"I thought my furnace was exploding, because it was a loud sound. Some thought it was a plane above," Walsh said.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.