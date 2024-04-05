NYC Mayor Adams ripped for late emergency text alert following earthquake

New York City Mayor Adams is being ripped online for his administration's late emergency text message in response to this morning’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

The city sent out an emergency text to residents via its Notify NYC system at 10:47 a.m. EST informing them of the quake.

"Emergency Alert. 4.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the NYC area. Residents are advised to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured," the text reads. It also provided a link to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

But the message came about 25 minutes after the quake hit, and people had been flocking to social media in the meantime to see if it really was an earthquake that struck the Big Apple.

The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude, according to the USGS. It was felt in New York, Connecticut and in New Jersey, striking at 10.23 a.m. EST.

"NYC sending out an emergency alert about the earthquake 30 minutes after the earthquake is peak NYC Adams administration," wrote user Vish Burra on X.

"NYC officials didn’t send out an alert re: earthquake until 35 minutes after it occurred. Mayor Adams always on top of things here," Jeanine Michelle Barone, another user, wrote on the platform.

"We just got this emergency alert about an earthquake that happened 20 mins ago! Way to go Eric Adams and THANKS OBAMA!" user YankeesPride chimed in.

"So much for the emergency alert system ?!" wrote user John Adams.

A follow-up text warning of potential aftershocks was sent out at 11:46 a.m. EST.

"Earthquake in NYC: Aftershocks may be felt. Nyers can continue usual activities," the second text reads, with a link to USGS.

Zach Iscol, the city's emergency management commissioner, disagreed with some of the criticisms at a press briefing and said that the alert was sent out quickly.

"I think 20 minutes time to target is pretty fast for public notification," Iscol said.

"First off, there's a lot of work we have to do to make sure we're getting confirmation from USGS that this was actually an earthquake. Right. There's a lot of things that can cause buildings to shake, too. We also need to make sure we're putting out proper guidance. But 20 minutes is very, very fast for a public notification."

He added that there is also guidance that's for both during an earthquake and after an earthquake.

"During an earthquake we want to make sure people are following the proper guidance that they are staying inside a building, that they're getting under furniture while the earthquake is actually occurring," Iscol said. "But then also, we need to make sure we're putting out the right information so people know what to do afterwards, that they're taking the right precautions."

"At approximately 10:23 a.m., New York City felt the impact of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake," Adams said in a statement.

"The epicenter was in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles from New York City. Our first responders are working to make sure New Yorkers are safe, and at this point, we do not have any reports of major impacts or injuries."

"I encourage all New Yorkers to check on your loved ones, and if you feel an aftershock, drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and take cover under a solid piece of furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a doorway."

"So far no major life safety issues reported, no reported infrastructure issues, but we will continue our inspections of critical infrastructure."

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.