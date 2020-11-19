Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis unloads on media during fiery news conference: 'Your opinion doesn't matter'

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis unloaded on the media during a heated news conference Thursday, accusing reporters of failing to serve as “unbiased jurors” in the court of public opinion while reminding them their personal views are irrelevant.

Trump’s legal team held a press conference in Washington to provide an update on ongoing legal challenges related to the presidential election. Ellis stepped to the podium and started by scolding a reporter who shouted a question directed at Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who had just finished giving lengthy remarks.

“Excuse me, we’re not up to the questions at this point... we’re not at the questions at this point,” Ellis reprimanded the reporter before launching into her comments about the media.

“What you have heard, I’m sure, in the fake newspapers tomorrow will be one of two things. Either there was not sufficient evidence that we presented, or we spoke too long,” Ellis said. “What you’ve heard now is basically an opening statement. This is what you can expect to see when we get to court to actually have a full trial on the merit, to actually show this evidence in court and prove our case. This is not a ‘Law & Order’ episode where everything is neatly wrapped up in 60 minutes.”

Ellis then said reporters who have “tuned out” widespread claims of voter fraud “clearly” never were court reporters because it takes time to present evidence properly.

“This is basically an opening statement so the American people can understand what the networks have been hiding and what they refuse to cover, because all of our fake news headlines are dancing around the merits of this case and are trying to delegitimize what we are doing here,” Ellis said. “Let me be very clear that our objective is to make sure to preserve and protect election integrity.”

Ellis told reporters from outlets who have ignored or dismissed her claims to look in the mirror.

“If your fake news network is not covering this or allowing you to cover it fairly and accurately, you should ask yourself why. This is absolutely a legitimate, legal basis,” she said, noting that she would be able to dismiss most reporters as jurors from a hypothetical court of public opinion because of biased coverage.

“I would be allowed to, because of the fake news coverage you provide. You are not unbiased jurors and until you step out of your role as a journalist and actually go into a courtroom and you are a judge on a bench, that has sworn an oath to be unbiased in our separation of powers, then your opinion doesn’t matter,” Ellis said. “The facts matter, the truth matters and if you are fair reporters, you will cover that fairly and appropriately and you will allow coverage... of our legal team.”

Ellis wasn’t finished, accusing reporters of covering only “around the margins” and speculated about how the press would frame Thursday’s news conference.

“I’ve seen all of you taking pictures right now and I can anticipate what your headlines are going to be. If you are not willing to talk about the evidence that has been presented, then that is absolutely unacceptable for journalistic standards,” Ellis said. “The American people deserve to know what we have uncovered.”

Ellis urged reporters to cover claims made by the Trump campaign accurately for the sake of democracy in America.

“You, the press, should cover this fairly and should know that this matters to election integrity and it matters to the future of our nation,” she said.