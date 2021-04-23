Hilton slams Jen Psaki for offering 'wokest ideology' after Ohio police shooting

Fox News host Steve Hilton said on 'Outnumbered' Friday that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's statements about the killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by the Columbus police were "shocking."

PSAKI CALLS OHIO FATAL POLICE SHOOTING OF TEEN WHO APPEARED TO ATTACK OTHERS 'TRAGIC'

STEVE HILTON: Most reasonable people watching that and the more we learn about it would say it's an incredibly tough situation. The police were called to the situation in order to stop something terrible from happening and the police officer did exactly that, did his duty, did what was asked of him by those people.

...

Most reasonable people would agree with that. The thing I want to focus on, though, is, look, you're going to get the usual idiots pontificating, as you said. The thing that really shocked me about this, their reaction to this was Jen Psaki from the podium in the White House. She was literally reciting the racist, divisive talking points of the wokest ideology that seems to have now captured the levers of power in our country in a really frightening way.

…

Nothing illustrates that more than the fact that we have the White House press secretary reciting a false narrative in order to push the wokest ideology. That is so dangerous. Jen Psaki has children. ... But if a parent learned that her children were being subjected to the kind of false, ideological, divisive, racist talking points that she herself recited from the White House podium, she would be outraged and we should be outraged that she did that.