Jemele Hill says Democrats need to ‘stop obsessing’ over White, working-class voters

Ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill thinks Democrats should stop “obsessing over White working class voters” because she feels they are racist against Black people.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but Democrats need to stop obsessing over white working class voters who have proven repeatedly they vote against their own self interests because it involves Black people getting a share,” Hill tweeted to her 1.3 million followers.

Hill’s tweet comes after she declared earlier in the week that White people were exclusively to blame if President Trump won re-election.

“If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else,” Hill tweeted Tuesday when Trump appeared to be winning the election early in the evening.

Hill, who is now a writer for The Atlantic and co-hosts “Stick to Sports” on Vice alongside fellow ex-ESPN personality Cari Champion, famously called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter in 2017 when she worked at ESPN.

ESPN initially declined to punish Hill but then sidelined her for two weeks in October 2017 after she violated the company’s social media guidelines again.

Not long after returning from her suspension, ESPN reassigned Hill from its flagship "SportsCenter" to a role at The Undefeated, the company’s site that covers the intersections of sports and race. She eventually left ESPN and has emerged as an outspoken critic of Trump and Republican politics.

