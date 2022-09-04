Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border."

During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."

Fox News' Peter Doocy said during a press conference on Monday that thousands of migrants were coming over the border into the U.S. without proof of vaccination status and Jean-Pierre initially dismissed the question as two different things.

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy asked.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre said.

"That's what's happening," Doocy continued. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening."

"But that's not — it's not like somebody walks over," Jean-Pierre said. Doocy said that that was "exactly" what is happening at the border.

"It is not that simple. It’s not just that people are walking across the border," she said. "We have a plan in place."

Doocy was asking about the U.S. policy on unvaccinated travelers entering the country and used tennis star Novak Djokovic, who is not allowed to participate in the U.S. Open because he isn't vaccinated, as an example.

Jean-Pierre said that the president was "speaking from the heart" on Thursday during his campaign-style speech in Philadelphia.

"We need to continue, and he is going to protect our democracy, protect our values, protect our freedoms, protect our rights. And he sees that, all of those things that I just laid out are under assault," she said, adding that Biden was calling on Democrats, independents and "mainstream Republicans" to come together.

The president described "MAGA Republicans" as threats to democracy during his Thursday campaign-style speech in Philadelphia.

"But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault," Biden said. "We do ourselves no favors to pretend otherwise."