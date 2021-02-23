Identity politics, critical race theory 'destroying our society': J.D. Vance

Diversity training influenced by the critical race theory practiced by authors like Robin DiAngelo is "destroying our society," author J.D. Vance told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

"One of the great things that's happened to me, I think the greatest thing in my life, is that I married a woman who wasn't the same skin color as me," the "Hillbilly Elegy" author told host Tucker Carlson. "I was able to do that because I grew up in a country that taught us not to think about each other as members of a racial group. We were taught to think about each other as people."

Vance was responding to a training course led by DiAngelo offered by LinkedIn Learning that featured slides exhorting employees to "try to be less white [sic]".

"To be less white [sic]," another slide in the training explains, "is to be less oppressive ... less arrogant ... less certain ... less defensive ... less ignorant ... [and] more humble".

"What these people are doing by constantly forcing us to focus on the color of our skin, is they're destroying an essential part of American heritage ...," said Vance. "They're doing it, I think, for cynical reasons, but at the end of the day, they're going to destroy something that's critical and important and good about this country and we should fight back against it."

Newsweek reported late Monday that the course led by DiAngelo had been removed from LinkedIn's training library.

"If you look behind identity politics, it's almost always about power," Vance said. "What happens to you if you don't participate in these woke trainings? What happens to you if you don't echo the party line? Well, two things happen to you. First of all, you're more precarious at your job. It's easier to fire you if you don't go along with the woke HR department.

"The second thing that happens is you're deprived of your core freedom of speech," he added. "So the two things that are core fundamental values and rights in this country -- the right to provide for your family [and] the right to participate in the self-government of this country -- are both taken away from you if you don't toe the party line."