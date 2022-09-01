JD Vance: Biden is effectively declaring war on half the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance said President Biden has not united the country as he promised on "The Ingraham Angle."

J.D. VANCE: I don’t think it’s a winning strategy at all because it ignores the fact that Joe Biden has effectively been in the position of leadership for 30 years in this country and what has happened? In 30 years… we have had rising suicide rates. We have rising mortality rates such that the life expectancy of the country has come down. We’ve lost a long-term battle against the Chinese and Joe Biden is actually taking us in the wrong direction and fighting us back. Given all that, you would expect him to take some responsibility for the fact that the country is not doing well.

Instead he has decided that the enemy is not him, not the people who’ve made bad decisions, but the patriotic Americans who are frustrated enough about the country that they love to work to change it. I just can’t imagine anything more divisive and more dangerous coming from a president who if he said anything during his campaign, it's that he would unite the country. This is not uniting at all. He’s declaring war effectively on half of the country. Not just Donald Trump. I understand he doesn’t like Donald Trump, but on Donald Trump’s voters, and I can't imagine a president ever doing that in American history.

