JD Vance asked about potential 2028 presidential run in 'Fox & Friends' exclusive

Vice President JD Vance declined to state whether he intends to run for president and become the next politician to carry the torch for the MAGA agenda after President Donald Trump's second term concludes in 2028.

"I really am just not focused on politics. I'm not focused on the midterm elections in 2026, much less the presidential election in 2028. When we get to that point, I'll talk to the president. We'll figure out what we want to do," Vance told Lawrence Jones in a "Fox & Friends" exclusive interview on Thursday.

"The way I think about it is, if we do a good job, the politics take care of themselves."

Focused on the present, Vance said he wants to see safer communities, affordable homes, an end to relentless wars, abundant wealth and factories opening rather than closing.

"I just want America to be wealthy again. I want our communities to be safe again. I want us to be opening factories rather than closing down factories. I want people of my generation to be able to afford a home, to raise a family. And I want to stop all the ridiculous wars that were started by the previous administrations. There's so much to do, man," Vance added.

There's so much to do, he said, that what happens in three-and-a-half years is currently out of scope.

"If I do a good job, if the president does good for the American people, and I know that we will, the politics will take care of itself. Let's just do a good job," Vance added.

When asked about the 2028 presidential race during a special Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump called Vance "very capable" but declined to call him his successor.

"I think you have a lot of capable people. So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting," he said.

