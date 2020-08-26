Jason Whitlock: Career politicians 'who created systemic unfairness are playing' athletes like LeBron James 'for suckers'

Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that career politicians “who created systemic unfairness, are playing” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “and his disciples for suckers.”

Whitlock penned the column, which focused on the sports world’s reaction to the police shooting in Kenosha, Wis., of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man. The shooting reportedly left Blake partially paralyzed. Deadly violence broke out Wednesday during the third night of civil unrest following the incident.

“Tuesday the sports world reacted strongly to the shooting of Jacob Blake,” Whitlock wrote.

The sportswriter and commentator went on to note that “LeBron James declared that black people live in daily fear of police violence and that black men are targeted for death by police,” adding that “his disciples backed him up en masse.”

Whitlock called James "the Al Sharpton of sports,” explaining that he is “an agent of chaos working closely with politicians who use racial division to rally voter support.”

He went on to write that Revs. “Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and black ministers can no longer deliver black voters to polling booths,” adding that “the task has now been handed to James, [Ex-NFL quarterback] Colin Kaepernick and black athletes.”

Kaepernick is the former quarterback who famously and controversially took a knee for the national anthem starting in 2016.

“It’s their job to inflame the emotions of black people and get us to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depended on it,” Whitlock wrote.

James said the Blake shooting is another "troubling" example of police brutality against black people, TMZ reported.

On Wednesday, Whitlock wrote, “James has foolishly suggested that police officers are intentionally hunting, targeting and killing black men.”

KENOSHA VIOLENCE: 3 SHOT, INCLUDING 2 FATALLY IN ANOTHER NIGHT OF UNREST

He went on to say that “good and bad police officers want to put handcuffs on and politely escort people to jail... That’s the goal.”

“They leave their houses hoping to put people in handcuffs and escort them inside the belly of the beast — the criminal justice system created by career politicians such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton,” he continued.

“I’m referencing Democratic politicians because LeBron James and his disciples seem to believe the Democratic Party is going to save black people from the ‘systemic racism’ found within the criminal justice system,” he went on to explain, adding that “It’s a joke.”

Whitlock then called the athletes, including James, “useful idiots,” saying “the architects of the system” are using them “to point black people at the wrong target.”

“They’ve been talked into dedicating themselves to ensuring that career criminals are unharmed while resisting arrest and refusing to comply with police instructions,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for James did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.