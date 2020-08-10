Jesse Jackson condemns 'pillaging' in Chicago as 'humiliating, embarrassing'

Rev. Jesse Jackson condemned the widespread looting that took place in Chicago early Monday morning, calling it "humiliating" and "embarrassing" to the movement for racial equality.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said as of Monday morning, responding units have arrested more than 100 people on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to battery against police. He added that 13 officers were hurt in the unrest, including a sergeant struck in the face with a bottle and an officer who had his nose broken while scuffling with a group of looters.

“This was not an organized protest. Rather, this was an incident of pure criminality," Brown told reporters. "This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city.”

WIDESPREAD LOOTING IN CHICAGO CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Jackson, the founder of The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition organization and a Chicago native, slammed the rioters, stressing their actions are not associated with the movement toward Black civil rights.

"This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing & morally wrong. It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality," Jackson tweeted.

He added, "#DrKing, #MedgarEvers & #JohnLewsi, our martyrs, cry together in shame. #StopTheViolence #SaveTheChildren."

The unrest began Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. While being pursued by police, the man, who was on foot, “turned and fired shots” at officers before being struck himself and taken to a local hospital, Deputy Chief Delonda Tally told Fox 32 Chicago.

A crowd that had gathered at the scene then faced off against police and started hurling objects at officers after getting agitated over a false rumor that the suspect – who is 20-years-old – was a child, investigators add. Brown says the suspect previously has been arrested four times for charges including burglary, child endangerment and domestic battery.

“We do have an officer that was maced by someone in the crowd,” Tally told Fox 32 Chicago. “We do have an officer that sustained a shoulder injury from the incident with the crowd. One of our vehicles, the windows were shattered by a brick.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, police say the suspect is expected to survive, while Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation into the shooting. Three officers involved in the shooting also were taken to a local hospital for observation, Fox 32 reported.

Following that initial unrest, the looting erupted in the Magnificent Mile and other parts of Chicago’s downtown.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.