Jason Rantz calls out school board for allegedly holding segregated meetings

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz provided insight on a school district allegedly having segregated meetings on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JASON RANTZ: Apparently that whole concept of separate but equal is not covered in critical race theory. So, this controversy right now is unfolding in the Issaquah School District. It's just outside of Seattle. The school board is replacing a retiring superintendent, so they're holding different meetings to get input from parents. Kudos to them. Except, the meetings are meant to be racially segregated now. The first meeting is tomorrow night. It was labeled in part: meeting for parents/guardians of color, which of course the translation is: White parents need not show up. Go to the other meetings. Now, after hearing an earful from angry and offended parents at this last school board meeting, which by the way, included parents of color, they got called out. School board then defends the separate but equal meeting.

RANTZ: So, they're promoting inclusion and diversity by holding segregated meetings. Now, the board has since changed the language. They're basically explaining why they're doing it this way, but say, "Well, anyone can go." And while I don't necessarily believe they've actually heard from a bunch of marginalized families, I think we'd all say it's racist if White families wanted separate meetings because they felt uncomfortable around Black families. So let's just call this what it is. It's racist.