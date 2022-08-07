Jason Chaffetz: Shame on President Biden's inner circle for shielding him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party for failing to solve the problems America faces on "The Next Revolution."

JASON CHAFFETZ: So with the country unified at 88% of Americans saying the country is on the wrong track, suddenly the Democrats and their media allies are suggesting President Biden is too old to do the job.

Two years ago. It wasn't an issue, but now it is. They couldn't see that one coming. He is having to fight his own party on ageism. Yet that isn't the real problem. You can be old and sprite, Joe Biden is not. Obviously, he is in cognitive decline. Event after event. The president embarrasses himself and the country.

Shame on those closest to him. They see it even more than the cameras do. So who are these D.C. puppeteers? Well, there's Jill Biden, the president's wife, Ron Klain, the president's chief of staff, Susan Rice, the elusive behind the scenes domestic policy adviser, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, Kamala Harris, the vice president, Hunter Biden, the person the president calls the smartest person he has ever met and the person who brags about how much influence he wields with his father. And then, of course, there's the Easter Bunny mysteriously calling the shots. Shame on them for their protectionism.

The president's cognitive decline is a serious threat. This needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. But the Democrats' problem isn't ageism. A few weeks ago, the Joe Biden proposed solution for our woes and his bad polling numbers was more cowbell. The media needed to get in line, and the president needed to speak more often. Bring in Jimmy Kimmel for some realism. Well, that didn't work. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are an albatross to the Democrats winning elections. Very few want to be in their presence because members of Congress, they actually want to win their elections. The bigger problem for the Democrats is their solutions for our country are not what are going to solve the problems we face. The chasm between what the country needs and what and how they are doing is as big as it gets and America knows it.

Since the Democrats have lurched left towards socialism, they regularly divide America constantly by relying on racism, sexism, and statism. Diversity in government can be good and important for community engagement and confidence. But when they become the overriding theme rather than competence, it taints the talented, it punishes the accomplished, and discredits the appointed all for the sake of diversity. Joe Biden, selected as Vice President and Supreme Court nominee, not first based on competence and adherence to the Constitution, but based on race and gender. He said he would and he did.

He promised in an administration based on ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation, again rather than merit. By doing so, he was oblivious to his undercutting their legitimacy of their accomplishments and their roles. Pandering was a higher priority. That was merely his approach to personnel, even so, policy could prevail, but it didn't. It has been his policies that have doomed our country, and his solutions have set us back as a nation.

