Democrats who don't support Biden in 2024 refuse to explain plans for 'new leadership' in White House

Two Minnesota Democrats have said they will not endorse President Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 and seek "new leadership," but refuse to explain how exactly they will combat the president's bid for re-election.

Rep. Dean Phillips was recently asked during a town hall if he would support Biden in a bid for re-election, and he responded with a blunt "no."

Phillips went on to explain that the country "would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up."

Fox News Digital asked Phillips what measures he would take, if any, to prevent Biden from being the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

A spokesperson for Phillips told Fox News Digital that he "declined further comment" on the matter.

Fellow Minnesotan Rep. Angie Craig was asked a similar question about Biden in 2024 and agreed with Phillips that the Democratic Party needs a "new generation of leadership."

Craig also said in her response: "I'm going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure that we have a new generation of leadership."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Craig, seeking further explanation as to how exactly she plans to combat a Biden 2024 re-election bid.

"Many Minnesotans, myself included, are ready to see a new generation of leaders in the Democratic Party, and I will do everything in my power to help those new leaders up and down the ballot," Craig said in a statement.

"I remain immensely proud of the bipartisan work we’ve done in Congress and with President Biden to lower costs for working families, protect women's reproductive rights and keep our communities safe, and I will continue to work with anyone who will help get results for Minnesota’s Second District."

In recent weeks, several Democrat representatives have been hesitant to support Biden in another run for office, following the president's regularly low approval ratings.

The White House has stated that Biden does plan to seek re-election, but the president has not yet announced any 2024 plans.

Both Minnesota representatives are seeking re-election in November's midterms and are fighting to hold their seats as Democrats face political headwinds trying to maintain slim congressional majorities.