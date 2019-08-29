Jason Chaffetz: IG report shows Obama-Biden legacy is politicizing government agencies

The Justice Department inspector general's report on ex-FBI Director James Comey shows the Obama administration's legacy will be the politicization of various bureaucratic agencies, according to Jason Chaffetz.

Agencies that are supposed to be above partisanship have been tainted by people like Comey and others who worked under former President Barack Obama, Chaffetz claimed Thursday on "The Five."

"I think the Obama-Biden legacy is going to be the politicization -- putting politics into the worst of the worst," he said.

"You're supposed to have an FBI, a Department of Justice, the IRS, the Federal Reserve -- they're all supposed to be above and beyond politics.

"Yet where we are eight years later is they have politicized some of the institutions that should be beyond politics."

That development, the Fox News contributor and former Utah Republican congressman said, makes everyday Americans believe there is no longer, "equal application of justice under the law."

In addition, Chaffetz said Comey is free to claim he is absolved of any purported lawbreaking but should be wary of what Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham may find in his DOJ-sanctioned probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

"James Comey is not out of the woods yet," he said. "If James Comey thinks he has won the day, are you kidding me? The first report on him said he acted as insubordinate. This is as damning as any report you'll ever see from an inspector general."

If Durham's probe reveals wrongdoing, it may fall to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to potentially punish anyone criminally implicated.

"The chief justice of the Supreme Court -- once the inspector general does the FISA report -- they could very well hold people in contempt," he said.

"James Comey's autograph is on one of those [applications]. The Supreme Court should actually hold them accountable from misleading on the FISA abuse."