Jasmine Crockett defends Biden's mental acuity, calls it a 'thousand times better' than Trump's

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, defended former President Joe Biden's mental acuity on Katie Couric's "Next Question" podcast on Thursday amid a House Oversight Committee investigation into the alleged cover-up of the former president's mental decline.

Crockett claimed that she "never saw anything" from Biden that would have made her wonder about his mental sharpness, and argued that his mental acuity was "supreme" to President Donald Trump's.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is leading an investigation into an alleged cover-up of Biden’s mental decline.

The investigation, specifically, is into whether those in Biden’s inner circle colluded to hide the former president’s declining mental acuity and used methods to circumvent the former president when it came to the issuance of important orders, such as through the use of an autopen tool used to mimic the president’s signature.

The Texas congresswoman, widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, told Couric that even as reports continue to come out in the press detailing the former president's mental decline, she doesn't have a single regret about standing with Biden.

"The average person has not been given the level of access that the average member of Congress has to the president," she told Couric. "I never saw anything in Joe Biden that made me wonder whatsoever, and it's not that I was with Joe Biden every single day, that's for sure. But as I talked about my grandparents — the way that I would describe Joe is like, I mean, he's a granddaddy, right?"

She went on to compare Biden to her grandmother, describing how even though she began to slow down as she got older, "mentally she was still there."

"Her attitude about certain things — like whether or not she was looking to be as polished, or cared to be polished, or even if she moved as fast — it just wasn't there. We all slow down. But I will tell you that I will take a broken — or however they want to describe Joe Biden — over Donald Trump any given day, because, number one, I know Joe Biden's heart," Crockett said.

She continued, arguing that Biden's legislation wasn't about "him and his rich friends," but rather focused on "the good of the American people."

"Even if you're saying that there was a mentally deficient Joe Biden, I know that he absolutely had a mental acuity that is supreme when it comes to comparing him to Donald Trump, because at least he kept good people around him," Crockett said. "He kept people that would keep us safe in this country."

She contended that even someone "with his level of mental acuity" was able to understand who the country's allies were and didn't get the U.S. into a global trade war.

"Even if we want to say — which I refuse to accept — that Joe Biden was mentally deficient, let me tell you something. His mental deficiency is still a thousand times better than what we currently have," she argued. "I just wish that, ultimately, this country would judge each of our leaders with the same measuring stick."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.