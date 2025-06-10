House GOP secures four key witnesses in Biden mental-decline probe as former aides agree to talk

Expand / Collapse search
By Alec Schemmel , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Four former Biden aides have agreed to voluntarily testify in House Oversight Republican's investigation into an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

The four voluntary, transcribed interviews, confirmed today by a GOP Oversight Committee aide, will include the director of Biden's former Domestic Policy Council, Neera Tanden, Biden's assistant and senior advisor to the first lady, Anthony Bernal, former special assistant to Biden and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations, Ashley Williams, and Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff, Annie Tomasini.

COMER WIDENS BIDEN 'COVER-UP' PROBE, SEEKS INTERVIEWS WITH ANITA DUNN AND RON KLAIN

Tanden will appear before the House Oversight Committee on June 24, Bernal two days later on June 26, while Williams will testify July 11 and Tomasini on July 18. 

photo illustration of Joe Biden and autopen-signed document

Former Biden aides will be questioned over the next few weeks in Republicans' ongoing investigation into whether there was an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline. (DOJ/Getty)

News of the voluntary testimonies comes after Biden's former White House doctor, Kevin O'Connor, declined to sit for a transcribed interview on June 27, according to Oversight Committee Republicans leading the probe. 

As a result of O'Connor's refusal to voluntarily testify, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., served him with a subpoena to compel his testimony.  

BIDEN'S PERSONAL DOCTOR SUMMONED AS REPUBLICANS DIG DEEPER INTO ALLEGED COGNITIVE DECLINE COVER-UP

then President Biden walking with his white house doc

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed former President Joe Biden’s physician Kevin O'Connor, seen here walking with the president, as part of a probe into Biden's mental decline. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Comer began an investigation into whether those comprising Biden's inner-circle knowingly colluded to hide the former president's declining mental acuity and used methods to circumvent the former president when it came to the issuance of important orders, particularly through the use of an autopen tool used to mimic the president's signature.  

Last week, President Donald Trump also ordered the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the matter. The president directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House counsel David Warrington to handle the investigation.

Donald Trump closeup shot, left; autopen machine, right

President Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an investigation into whether former President Biden's team used an autopen and covered up the former president's cognitive decline. (Reuters; AP)

In response to the Trump administration's call for an investigation, Biden declared he was the only one who "made the decisions" during his presidency and called Trump's efforts a "distraction."

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," Biden said. "This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the former president's office for comment on this new development, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

