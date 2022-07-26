January 6 committee setting sights on Justice Thomas' wife an 'incredible overreach': Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley criticized the January 6 committee's "incredible overreach" in their push to question Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Turley called threats to subpoena Thomas an attempt to learn more about her husband's dissenting opinion in a Supreme Court decision on the investigation.

JONATHAN TURLEY: It's not much speculation. Schiff said that on the program this weekend and said that he wanted to know what Justice Thomas knew about these messages from his wife and whether they impacted his decision. This is a case of incredible overreach by the committee. The fact that the vice chair would join Schiff in saying that this is a possibility really does raise chilling issues that Congress needs to look at. Now, this would be unprecedented. They would be asking the spouse of a justice about her communications with her husband. And it's important to remember that it appears these messages had already been turned over by Mark Meadows before that opinion ever came out. And so the question is why? Why this overreach? And Schiff seemed to answer that and said that it's really about her husband.

