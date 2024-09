Janet Jackson reportedly not walking back comments about Kamala Harris not being Black

Janet Jackson's Sunday apology for recent comments about Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly not authorized.

In an interview with the Guardian on Saturday, the 58-year-old singer was asked about her thoughts on Harris potentially becoming the first Black female president.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Jackson said. "She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian."

When the interviewer argued Harris was both Black and Indian, Jackson continued, "Her father’s White. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was White."

Buzzfeed reported that Jackson's manager, Mo Elmasri, released a statement on Sunday saying her comments were "based on misinformation" rather than her actual thoughts on Harris.

"She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman," the statement said. "Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse."

"We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity," the statement concluded.

However, other reports have disputed the statement from Elmarsi, claiming he doesn't manage Harris and that the singer is managed by her brother Randy Jackson. Variety reported, "after a confusing turn of events on Sunday, reps for Janet Jackson tell Variety that an unusually worded ‘apology’ for the singer’s ill-informed comments about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ racial background was made by a person who is not the singer’s manager, as he had claimed, and thus was not authorized to speak on her behalf."

According to IMBD, Elmarsi works as a "creative consultant" for Jackson, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez, and he is listed as a producer for the TV series, "Janet Jackson: Family First."

In the Guardian interview, Jackson also gave her opinion on whether she believed the country was ready for a "woman of color" president.

"I don’t know," Jackson said. "Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem."

"I think there might be mayhem," she continued. "Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see."

Jackson’s original comments came a couple of months after former President Trump’s contentious appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). During a Q&A event, Trump said Harris changed her racial background.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Trump was widely criticized for his comments, earning a rebuke from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called his statements "repulsive" and "insulting."

Editor's Note: The article was updated after reports that the earlier statement had not been authorized by Jackson's team.