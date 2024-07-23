MSNBC's Joy Reid says Black people will look 'real weird' if they don't vote for Kamala Harris

MSNBC host Joy Reid said on Tuesday that Black people will look "real weird" if they do not vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in November.

"Given just the stratospheric entrance of Vice President Kamala Harris into the presidential campaign, and she has now secured enough delegates to become the nominee, you’re going to look real crazy being on the other side of that line, particularly as a person of color, but really as anyone who claims to have any connection to the culture," Reid said in a video posted on her TikTok account.

"You’re going to look real weird and real lonely on that side," she added. "You're really going to look crazy being on that side given the cultural phenomenon of Vice President Kamala Debby Harris. She's about to make history. She's about to become the first woman president."

"The door needs to close behind Amber [Rose], and she looked crazy over there. But shut the door behind her," Reid said, reigniting her feud with Rose, who she criticized after she spoke at the Republican National Convention last week.

FORMER TRUMP RIVAL NIKKI HALEY DEMANDS 'HALEY VOTERS FOR HARRIS' TO 'CEASE AND DESIST'

"She’s racially ambiguous. I don’t want to say she’s Black because she has said she’s not, so I don’t want to say this Black woman," Reid said following Rose's speech. "This woman who is of whatever race that she has claimed, she’s said she’s not Black, but [the RNC] brought somebody whose whole career is based in Black culture."

"Her whole culture came from Black culture, even though she said she’s not a Black person herself, and the fact that she is now the person they’re using to try to recruit young people of color and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump who you should trust when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table, I’m dubious that this will work," Reid said.

Rose fired back on X, accusing the MSNBC host of "race baiting."

"Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t Black. I said I identify as biracial," Rose responded in a now-deleted tweet. "I’m not going to invalid my White father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us."

Harris became the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Monday, following President Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing her.

"I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee," Harris wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

Harris won commitments of backing from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates to next month's Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HARRIS NOW THAT SHE'S SEEMINGLY LOCKED UP THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

Harris gave her first campaign speech on Monday from her presidential campaign’s headquarters in Delaware.

Harris' speech left some media pundits from Reid’s employer MSNBC with "chills" and "blown away."

"There was a twinkle in her eye. There was a kick in her step that, you know, when you’re vice president…you’re not loose. There’s somebody above you, somebody you don’t want to overshadow them. And this was quite the coming out. I got chills when she said, ‘Donald Trump: I know your type.’ That was like, ‘Wow, she’s going to prosecute this case,’" MSNBC pundit Donny Deutsch said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "And I was blown away. I was, like, I kind of fell in love with her. I thought she was smart, engaging. She’s funny, feisty, twinkle in your eye, punch you in the gut. I mean, everything you kind of want. And I just thought it was a great, great opening act."

Fox News' Paul Stein Hauser and Yael Halon contributed to this report.