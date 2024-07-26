Kamala Harris made a career of pretending to be marginalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, the House Republican leadership has instructed its members to keep quiet about a most glaring Harris weakness: the repulsive identity politics that catapulted her to the White House.

As then-candidate Biden proudly proclaimed in 2020, he picked Harris as his running mate because she is a Black woman. Biden’s submission to the gender and racial preferences at the heart of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) agenda was a brazen attack on merit, and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, a few weeks ago offers a poignant reminder of the perils of hiring the unqualified.

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, who recently resigned under pressure, famously focused not on fitness for the job, but on sex, vowing to achieve 30% female recruits for the Secret Service by 2030. As videos from the Trump rally in Butler show, multiple female agents were obviously far too short to shield the 6’3" Trump with their bodies, and some handled their weapons clumsily.

CBS STATION SLAPPED WITH COMMUNITY NOTE AFTER CLAIMING TRUMP MISLED ABOUT HARRIS-BACKED BAIL FUND

In the aftermath of this tragedy, hiring based on woke criteria such as sex or ethnicity has rightly come under ridicule. This practice deserves even higher scrutiny when the highest office of the land is at stake.

Harris — who has never won a single vote in an open election as a presidential candidate — not only introduces herself with "my pronouns are," but is also the No. 1 advocate of "equity" in the Biden administration.

Harris and most Democrats in charge around the country have now, perversely, decreed racial equality — the great achievement of the civil rights movement — to be racist. What matters is no longer equal opportunity, but equal outcome. As Harris herself announced on social media in the 2020 election, only "equity" — meaning, the same results for everyone — will do.

Biden bought into this grotesque ideology when he pledged to only pick a Black woman as a running mate, and that he would prioritize appointing Black women to high positions — each time the focus being on "woman" and "Black," not on qualifications, experience or competence. Thanks to this "equity," the country has a female Supreme Court justice who cannot say what a woman is.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The pernicious ideology of racial equity is also the animating force behind reparations, racial preferences, critical race theory taught to children at schools and the defund-the-police movement. Harris herself promoted bail funds for BLM rioters in 2020.

As with any DEI hire, incompetence is the likely result, and incompetence is what Harris has delivered.

As Biden’s "border czar," she oversaw (perched far from the Southern border), the invasion of nearly 10 million illegal aliens from around the world and counting.

Skyrocketing inflation, out-of-control crime, or the fentanyl epidemic? Americans cannot think of a single contribution from Harris in addressing these serious issues in the past three-and-a-half years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pernicious ideology of racial equity is also the animating force behind reparations, racial preferences, critical race theory taught to children at schools and the defund-the-police movement. Harris herself promoted bail funds for BLM rioters in 2020.

Nor can they point to any Harris accomplishments in foreign policy. From Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war on Ukraine that threatens to engulf major parts of Europe, the Iranian mullahs’ open declaration to literally destroy Israel and then the United States, and a bellicose China growing ever more impatient with the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, Harris has shown no proficiency in confronting aggression and war around the world. When Americans look to their current vice president, they see not strength or wisdom but the vapid self-congratulations of DEI ideology.

Kamala Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who met at the University of California at Berkeley (one of America’s top universities), has made a lucrative career of pretending to be marginalized. If Harris does, in fact, become the Democratic presidential nominee in August, American voters should reject her and the moral bankruptcy of the DEI ideology that brought her to national prominence. This DEI candidate has no business being president of the United States, and Republicans should not be afraid to say so.