Jane Sanders on Bernie's 2020 bid: 'I think that he will win' Dem nomination

All 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., needs to clinch the Democratic nomination is a "fair shot," his wife Jane said Saturday.

In an interview on "Cavuto LIVE" with host Neil Cavuto, Jane Sanders said there are "powers that be in the status quo" that don't want her husband to implement policies from his platform, such as providing Medicare-for-all, affordable health care, affordable education and the Green New Deal.

"They're using lots of other reasons why they don't support him," she said. "But the fact is, it's the issues and we are talking about transforming this country -- not having the powers that be continue to be the powers that be, make it more government of the people and by the people."

Jane Sanders said that while in the 2016 presidential race, many in their party labeled some of Bernie Sanders' more left-leaning policies as "ridiculous" -- citing Medicare-for-all, tuition-free college, climate change and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour -- many of their ideas have already come to pass.

"Well, seven states and 40 cities have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Places like my University of Tennessee -- where I went and it is not a radical institution -- now [have] free tuition, as well as many other places. Medicare-for-all is the dominant conversation that we're having now because people realize it's not far-fetched," she told Cavuto.

"I think that everybody is seeming to focus on the label and they're -- they're not talking about what it is underneath. The fact is that we have socialism right now in the country. Damn it. But, it's not democratic socialism. It's corporate socialism," Jane Sanders said.

The race for the Democratic nomination has now whittled down to eight potential candidates. Bernie Sanders declared victory at the first presidential primary in New Hampshire earlier this month and was just edged out by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.

In order to secure the nomination, 1,991 delegates are needed, and there 3,915 delegates left. The next caucus will be held in Nevada on Feb. 22.

"He won Iowa. He won New Hampshire. He's leading in Nevada. He's leading in California. All the polls. He's leading in Texas. I mean, all the polls show he's electable," Jane Sanders argued.

"The problem with having so many people is it makes it hard for anybody to gain the number of delegates they need. But, the field is winnowing. And, I think that he will win," she said.

Confidence aside, Jane Sanders admitted that not winning on the first ballot and having the party turn to a more establishment candidate was a concern, but said her "hope and expectation is that the [Democratic National Committee] will give the nomination to the right person that has the plurality and be fair."

"That's all we want: a fair shot," she added.