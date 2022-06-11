Gabbard slams Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger as 'warmonger' Trump-haters seeking political ends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, sounded off Friday on "Hannity," criticizing the GOP members of the Jan. 6 Committee, Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, calling them warmongers driven by Trump hatred.

TULSI GABBARD: I heard and watched what [Cheney] said last night and here's the reality as we look at what they said and we look at what we will continue to likely hear as these hearings go on: Everything that Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger say and do has to be seen through the lens of their motivation.

ASHLI BABBITT'S WIDOWER SPEAKS OUT ON JAN 6 HEARING, CLAIMS COMMITTEE IGNORING HER DEATH

They represent the establishment, warmongering wing of the Republican Party, and they hate Donald Trump. They hate him because as president, he was not clamoring to bring our country into more interventionist wars. And so now they want to do everything they possibly can to prevent him from running again in 2024.

And they're working with the Democrats in order to do that because they want to wrest control back, bring the Republican Party back into the warmongering Bush-Cheney era, and they see themselves as the leaders in doing so.

JAN 6 HEARING: GOP LAWMAKER CALLS OUT MARYLAND'S RASKIN OVER 'MOTIVE' TO ABOLISH ELECTORAL COLLEGE

So you're right, this is all political theater: They've got their own political maneuvering; machinations happening, and it's all to further their own selfish interests — not caring at all about our democracy, our Constitution, our freedoms, the things that they should be focused on if they were serious about upholding their oath.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

[T]he American people are so sick and tired of these politicians in Washington who blatantly, blatantly just don't give a crap about the people and actually solving problems.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: