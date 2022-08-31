Jamie Lissow: They were watching Biden like a child on a tightrope over the Grand Canyon
Jamie Lissow jokes about Biden supporters watching him
Jamie Lissow discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests the way Biden supporters look at Joe when he is giving a speech and how the president should not be doing any more addresses on "Gutfeld!"
JAMIE LISSOW: My favorite thing is to watch Biden supporters behind him who during this speech – it was last night or the other night, they were watching him like a child on a tightrope over the Grand Canyon. Just like stay on the line. On the line, buddy. And I don't know, sometimes I do feel bad for him. They said that the hardest thing about Biden is whenever someone says at 15, he yells, Bingo. Remember that cancer scare he had and that I heard when he was at the doctor's office? Doctors like good news. It's benign. And he was, like, benign. Bingo. Again. Do you have a third bingo chip you like to share? I don't have a third bingo joke, but I will say, what's in that bomb C4? Bingo. Sorry. They said he was doing another address tomorrow. I was like, I don't think he should do any more addresses. I'm not even sure he knows his own address. Yeah, like, yeah, drop me off here. All I remember is that it's a White House.
