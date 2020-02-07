Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor James Woods returns to Twitter, immediately goes on tirade against AOC, others

By David Aaro | Fox News
Republican actor James Woods returned to Twitter on Thursday night and didn't hold back.

He immediately criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's explanation of a popular, yet misunderstood U.S. phrase at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on poverty earlier in the day.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the common expression "to pull yourself up by your bootstraps," which is used to describe achieving success without any outside help.

“You know this idea this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke," she said. “Because, it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces, it’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke."

In his first post in nearly 10 months, Woods included a video of her speech on Thursday night while sarcastically describing it as "blazing insight."

"I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so... I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron," he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez made the statement during "A Threat to America’s Children: The Trump Administration’s Proposed Changes to the Poverty Line Calculation" hearing, where she claimed that the government and lawmakers have refused to acknowledge the severity of poverty in the U.S.

Woods was previously locked on the platform for violating Twitter rules against abusive behavior after tweeting "'If you try to kill the King, you better not miss.' #HangThemAll."

The veteran actor is best known for his roles in "Once Upon a Time in America," "Casino," "Contact," and "Any Given Sunday."

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.