James Carville: Biden can't 'replicate 2020 coalition,' non-White 'male detachment' is 'significant problem'

Democratic strategist James Carville warned on Monday that President Biden would not "replicate" the coalition he had in 2020 for the 2024 campaign, citing the president's lack of support among young non-White voters.

"I do think that the polling has gotten a little bit better," Carville told MSNBC's Ari Melber. "But we’re not going to replicate the 2020 coalition. Most people think we’re going to lose Hispanic males. The young Black males have become so disengaged from this process, and it’s happened rapidly. That’s a great concern for me."

Carville, who has repeatedly warned Democrats about the lack of support among young, minority voters, said the "male detachment" in the U.S. was a huge problem.

"I think President Biden could win the election, but I think in terms of identifying which party, in terms of building as you go forward, it — the male detachment in the United States is a significant problem, particularly among what we would call non-White males," he said.

The Democratic strategist sat down with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in March, and told her the "woke stuff is killing" the Democratic Party.

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," he said, before characterizing them as killjoys who say, "’Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’"

He continued, "The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’"

Carville also slammed "elites" in the party and the media for ignoring male Democratic voters, stating, "If you listen to Democratic elites – NPR is my go-to place for that – the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election."

Rebuking this stance, he told Dowd, "I’m like: ‘Well, 48% of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’"

Carville seemed to double down on his warning that non-White male voters were going to be a problem for the Democratic Party on Monday during his podcast, "Carville's Classroom."

"I've been very vocal about this," Carville said. "It's horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger Blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color. Particularly males."

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll published in January found Biden's support among Black voters was at 63%, a 24-point drop from the 87% he had in 2020.

The poll also found that Trump had an advantage over Biden among Hispanic voters by a margin of 39% to 34% and voters under the age of 35 by a margin of 37% to 33%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last month showed Trump ahead of Biden among Hispanic voters 46% to 40%. The survey also found Trump has the support of 23% of Black voters.

