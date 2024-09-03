James Carville urges Harris to break from Biden on key issues, do news conference

Political analyst and Democratic strategist James Carville called on Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday to separate herself from President Biden in order to effectively brand herself as a new and exciting candidate, and also said she should break her news conference drought.

"To be the certified fresh candidate, Ms. Harris must clearly and decisively break from Mr. Biden on a set of policy priorities she believes would define her presidency," Carville wrote in a guest essay in The New York Times.

Carville was one of the most outspoken Democrats who demanded that Biden step down, especially in the wake of his debate performance against former President Trump in June.

'FOR ELECTION PURPOSES': CRITICS BALK AT HARRIS' CLAIM SHE WILL 'ENFORCE OUR LAWS' AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Carville gave Harris three pieces of advice in order to defeat Trump in November, including that she should let him be his own worst enemy during their upcoming debate.

"In the Sept. 10 debate, Ms. Harris must enable exactly what his campaign is scared to death of: letting Trump be Trump," Carville wrote.

"She should let him talk over her," he continued. "Not just let him but goad him into spouting insane conspiracy theories about the previous election. She should use her sense of humor at key moments to get under his skin and show he’s not getting to her. And she should welcome the personal attacks as a badge of honor."

TRUMP, HARRIS CAMPAIGNS CLASH OVER DEBATE RULES: 'WE SAID NO CHANGES'

Carville wrote that Harris must "break from" Biden on policy, especially in a public forum like a news conference.

"Put out a broad list of ‘new way forward’ policies that detail why she is breaking from the sitting president on the given issues and what change would deliver to the American people," Carville wrote. "And after that rally, do a news conference on it, so media organizations stop cranking their clamshells about a lack of access. Don’t run from your differences with the president. Embrace them, respectfully and honestly."

Carville's third piece of advice for Harris was that she must show a "growth mind-set" and clearly confront her previous policy positions, including on climate change, semiautomatic rifle buyback programs, and healthcare.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.