Kamala Harris goes viral with 'cringe' new accent at Detroit rally, sparks 'Foghorn Leghorn' comparisons

The VP has a history of changing her tune to different audiences

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
'Your World' panelists discuss top voter issues and Vice President Kamala Harris' 'flip-flop' policy stances as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows during her Labor Day rally in Detroit, Michigan, unveiling what critics call a new "accent." 

Harris spent her Monday holiday in the Motor City hoping to shore up blue-collar union workers in the critical battleground state that she wants to keep blue in the November election. 

"You better thank a union member for the five-day work week," Harris told the crowd with a noticeable shift in her dialect. "You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time."

The conservative X account Johnny MAGA shared a clip knocking Harris' "Detroit speak," calling the VP "cringe and fake."

Kamala Harris

Flanked by labor union leaders, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to union workers during a campaign event on September 02, 2024 at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"This is her seventh new accent in four weeks," Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller reacted. "She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics."

"There are countless traits that I despise in humans, few as much as inauthenticity," professor and podcast host Gad Saad wrote.

"All of politics is a performance to Kamala Harris," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock said. "She changes fake accents like she changes policy positions and political personas. Today she’s talking in a fake southern accent, pretending to be a moderate. Next week she’ll be back to San Francisco liberal."

Kamala Harris

Critics took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris over her new "accent" at Monday's rally in Detroit, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Trump campaign drew attention to her "cringe" accent in another clip where Harris tells a rallygoer "Let's just get through the next 64 days, how about that!?" before letting out a laugh.

"What did I just watch… what’s with this new accent?", Libs of TikTok reacted. "The fakeness and cringe here is off the charts."

Others X users compared Harris' accent to the voice of iconic Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn. 

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Foghorn Leghorn

Many of Harris' critics compared her "accent" to the voice of Looney Tunes icon Foghorn Leghorn.  (Screenshot/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Harris has repeatedly been accused of altering her accent depending on the group of people she's speaking to.

In July, Harris was slammed for using a fake Southern accent while speaking at a rally in Atlanta. During her 2021 overseas trip to France, critics claimed Harris used a "French accent" while touring a COVID lab. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.