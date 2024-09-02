Kamala Harris goes viral with 'cringe' new accent at Detroit rally, sparks 'Foghorn Leghorn' comparisons

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows during her Labor Day rally in Detroit, Michigan, unveiling what critics call a new "accent."

Harris spent her Monday holiday in the Motor City hoping to shore up blue-collar union workers in the critical battleground state that she wants to keep blue in the November election.

"You better thank a union member for the five-day work week," Harris told the crowd with a noticeable shift in her dialect. "You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time."

The conservative X account Johnny MAGA shared a clip knocking Harris' "Detroit speak," calling the VP "cringe and fake."

BILL MAHER MOCKS FLIP FLOPS FROM HARRIS AND WALZ IN CNN INTERVIEW: ‘JUST INSULTING MY INTELLIGENCE’

"This is her seventh new accent in four weeks," Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller reacted. "She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics."

"There are countless traits that I despise in humans, few as much as inauthenticity," professor and podcast host Gad Saad wrote.

CNN FACT CHECKER HITS KAMALA HARRIS FOR CLAIMING SHE ‘MADE CLEAR' IN 2020 SHE WOULDN'T BAN FRACKING

"All of politics is a performance to Kamala Harris," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock said. "She changes fake accents like she changes policy positions and political personas. Today she’s talking in a fake southern accent, pretending to be a moderate. Next week she’ll be back to San Francisco liberal."

The Trump campaign drew attention to her "cringe" accent in another clip where Harris tells a rallygoer "Let's just get through the next 64 days, how about that!?" before letting out a laugh.

"What did I just watch… what’s with this new accent?", Libs of TikTok reacted. "The fakeness and cringe here is off the charts."

NBC REPORTER CALLS OUT KAMALA HARRIS FOR SAYING HER ‘VALUES HAVEN’T CHANGED': ‘HER POLICIES HAVE CHANGED’

Others X users compared Harris' accent to the voice of iconic Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris has repeatedly been accused of altering her accent depending on the group of people she's speaking to.

In July, Harris was slammed for using a fake Southern accent while speaking at a rally in Atlanta. During her 2021 overseas trip to France, critics claimed Harris used a "French accent" while touring a COVID lab.