Zohran Mamdani

James Carville rips Democrats for lack of unity, warns party is ‘steamrolling' toward a civil war

Veteran strategist blasts his own party as 'constipated, leaderless and confused'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Democratic strategist James Carville ripped Democrats for their lack of unity and warned that the party is "steamrolling toward a civilized civil war" in a new essay.

"Constipated. Leaderless. Confused. A cracked-out clown car. Divided," Carville wrote in a Monday guest essay published in The New York Times. "These are the words I hear my fellow Democrats using to describe our party as of late. The truth is they’re not wrong: The Democratic Party is in shambles." 

Carville said that New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s win in the city’s primary "represents an undeniable fissure in our political soul."

CARVILLE CALLS SOCIALIST'S VICTORY IN NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY A 'POTENTIALLY DAMAGING EVENT' FOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY

James Carville sits for a portrait

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville ripped Democrats for their lack of unity and warned that the party is "steamrolling toward a civilized civil war."  ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

He pointed to Mamdani’s economic policies, which include government-run grocery stores and plans to tax the top 1% of New Yorkers, admitting that he is concerned that they will actually be able to be executed. 

"We are divided along generational lines: Candidates like Mr. Mamdani are impatient for an economic future that folks my age are skeptical can actually be delivered," Carville said. 

"We are divided along ideological lines," he added. "A party that is historically allegiant to the state of Israel is at odds with a growing faction that will not look past the abuses in Palestine. From Medicare for All purists to Affordable Care Act reformists, the list goes on and on." 

He said that Democrats must "demand" a repeal of President Donald Trump’s cuts to Medicaid in the 47th president’s "big, beautiful bill." 

CARVILLE SHREDS DEM STATE CHAIR, TELLS PROGRESSIVES TO START THEIR OWN 'PRONOUN' PARTY

Zohran Mamdani speaking at debate

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's rise has divided his party. (Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images)

The legislation requires able-bodied adults without children to work 80 hours a month, amounting to 20 hours each week, in order to receive Medicaid benefits. 

He also said that Democrats must "demand a repeal to end the endless wars, because the bill boosts military spending to $1 trillion for the very first time," as well as help students who are losing loan protections and may no longer be eligible for Pell Grants.

Democrats must also "demand a repeal" of the cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Carville said.

"We’ve never had a simpler, more unifying oppositional message," Carville said. "Soon it will no longer be possible to avoid a brawl between the factions ignited back in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. But for now, whether you’re the progressive Mr. Mamdani, the centrist former Rep. Abigail Spanberger running for the Virginia governorship or even Elon Musk, we can all agree on one thing: We demand a repeal. Onward to the midterms." 

President Trump shows signed 'One, Big Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" includes work requirements for able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years old, and for parents with children who are over 7 years old.   (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)


CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.