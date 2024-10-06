James Carville declares presidential election is a 'long way from decided'

Democratic strategist James Carville said Saturday that the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump was a "long way from decided."

Carville joined CNN's Michael Smerconish, who pressed the Democratic strategist on why Harris wasn't ahead if the economy was doing well, referencing Carville's famed phrase, "it's the economy, stupid."

"You know, she’s slightly ahead, and it's not the election. These things tend to break one way or the other at the end. There are seven swing states. The least likely result is they break 4-3. But I can’t stop the commentariat from saying it’s going to be neck-and-neck, and it’s going to come down to this. I think it will break at the end. I think someone will carry swing states 5-2 or 6-1. Whoever does that will do well in the House and do well in the Senate. But this thing is a long way from decided," Carville responded.

Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban also joined Carville and Smerconish and said that the race is going to be tight, specifically in Pennsylvania.

He cited the state's electorate and said that he's heard from a lot of voters who think Harris hasn't made her pitch in Pennsylvania yet.

"If she does lose, I think it’s because she’s kept in bubble wrap on a shelf someplace. They’re playing defense, not offense. They’re playing like they're 14 points up, not like they’re neck-and-neck. And so I think it’s going to be close just because the nature of the electorate," Urban said.

Carville agreed and said voters still don't know enough about the vice president.

"They know who she is and who Donald Trump is. They know what Donald Trump is. They still want to find out what Harris is," he said, before taking aim at criticisms of Harris' lack of media appearances.

He noted Harris agreed to do "60 Minutes," and said it was the ultimate long-form interview.

Carville also recently warned that there would be another surprise ahead of the election.

"Something tells me something else is going to happen. I don't know what it is. But the idea we‘ve got 42 days to go, six weeks. This is a sprint to the finish. I think there’s another plot twist coming here," he said.

Harris has gone 77 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.