James Carville predicts election 'plot twist' ahead of November: 'Sprint to the finish'

Democratic strategist James Carville predicted there would be some sort of election plot twist in the weeks before the presidential election in November, citing several surprises voters have already seen in this cycle.

"This entire cycle, things have happened that we couldn‘t imagine," Carville said. "How many times did we start the day, start the news night, ‘Who could have thought this was going to happen?’"

Carville joined CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday to discuss a new movie that will be released on the network titled "Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid." The film is about the Democratic strategist's efforts to get President Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

"Something tells me something else is going to happen, I don't know what it is. But the idea we‘ve got 42 days to go, six weeks. This is a sprint to the finish. I think there’s another plot twist coming here," he said.

JAMES CARVILLE WARNS BIDEN EVERY TIME HE LISTENS TO THE LEFT, HE'S 'SCREWED'

The Democratic strategist added, "I'm just not good enough to tell you what it is."

Carville warned repeatedly of Biden's chances of re-election prior to Vice President Kamala Harris taking over the top of the Democratic ticket, and has sounded the alarm on the party's standing among male voters.

Carville also said that he thought Harris would win.

"I don’t like to predict elections. I would just say, this just doesn’t feel like a race that Harris is going to lose," Carville said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He added, "That's just a feeling."

"It’s close in the polls, and I’m not convinced that it’s going to be close on Election Day," Carville said of the polls.

Cooper also asked Carville about a part in the film that references an interview on his show with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who called Carville a "hack."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He called you a hack and then you went to mat on President Biden saying you think it was time for him to go. Do you ever worry about the stuff you say?" Cooper asked.

Carville said he never had to apologize for anything he's said in the 32 years he's been in the public eye.

"I say controversial stuff, sometimes I say things intentionally to evoke the conversation. But I've never had to come back and say if 'I offended someone I'm sorry,' sometimes I offend people, but sometimes I intended to offend people," Carville said.