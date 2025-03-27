Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Jeff Bezos

James Carville blasts Jeff Bezos as a 'f---ing fool' who will be forever remembered as a Trump 'collaborator'

He also said Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ruining his reputation by working with Trump

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Jeff Bezos ignites firestorm at WaPo with new direction on opinion section Video

Jeff Bezos ignites firestorm at WaPo with new direction on opinion section

Former Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron joined MediaBuzz to discuss why he is disgusted with Bezos' new mandate and why the move has garnered backlash at the publication. 

James Carville attacked Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos as one of the "f---ing fools" who will be remembered in history only for collaborating with President Donald Trump.

During his "Politics War Room" podcast on Thursday, the Democratic strategist attacked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for what he believes is ruining his reputation as an innovator to work with Trump. This topic led to him calling out "similarly situated" billionaires like Bezos for willingly working with Trump.

"You have this tremendous economic power," Carville said. "You have tremendous influence in public opinion. You own one of the legacy, important media operations, and you’re doing nothing f---ing with it. You’re appeasing people." 

Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has come under fire for his changes to the paper over the past few months. ((Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

He called both Musk and Bezos "f---ing fools" but focused heavily on Bezos, comparing him to Porsche founder and German engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who helped construct weapons and tanks for the Nazi Party.

TRUMP APPLAUDS JEFF BEZOS' CHANGES AT WASHINGTON POST IN RARE MEDIA PRAISE

"You had a chance to really be studied as a model by children in history books…I think you made a tragic reputational error," Carville said.

Bezos, who also owns Amazon, has been criticized by progressives and members of his newspaper staff over the last few months for announcing changes to the Washington Post’s opinion pages. Most notably, he prevented the editorial page from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

He also supported the Trump administration financially by donating $1 million to his inauguration fund and has even said he was optimistic about Trump’s second term.

James Carville Jeff Bezos Washington Post op-ed

Carville has repeatedly argued that Bezos capitulated to President Donald Trump. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Carville echoed Bezos’ critics by insisting he was pandering to Trump and will be forever ruined by it.

"This guy's not going to be remembered as the greatest retailer who ever lived, of which he is," Carville said. "He's going to be remembered as a collaborator. And he will never ever wash that stench off of him. I don’t care how much money he has. I don’t care how much power he has. I don’t care how many people he can terrify. It’s not going to happen. Dude, you’ve locked your place in history down."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He added, "He’s going to look in the f---ing mirror. It’s coming. It’s around the corner. He’s going to live with his own legacy."

Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos

Bezos and Trump have both spoken positively about each other in recent months. (Left: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images), Right: (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times))

Carville made similar comments against Bezos in October for his decision not to endorse a presidential candidate.

"Basically, the argument is, 'People don't trust the press anymore, but I'm a billionaire, and people really trust billionaires.' So – It was dumb on steroids and I think they were acting on the behest of Donald Trump," Carville said at the time.

Trump praised Bezos’ work at the Post and revealed last week that he has been speaking with Bezos about having a working relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.