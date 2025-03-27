James Carville blasts Jeff Bezos as a 'f---ing fool' who will be forever remembered as a Trump 'collaborator'

James Carville attacked Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos as one of the "f---ing fools" who will be remembered in history only for collaborating with President Donald Trump.

During his "Politics War Room" podcast on Thursday, the Democratic strategist attacked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for what he believes is ruining his reputation as an innovator to work with Trump. This topic led to him calling out "similarly situated" billionaires like Bezos for willingly working with Trump.

"You have this tremendous economic power," Carville said. "You have tremendous influence in public opinion. You own one of the legacy, important media operations, and you’re doing nothing f---ing with it. You’re appeasing people."

He called both Musk and Bezos "f---ing fools" but focused heavily on Bezos, comparing him to Porsche founder and German engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who helped construct weapons and tanks for the Nazi Party.

"You had a chance to really be studied as a model by children in history books…I think you made a tragic reputational error," Carville said.

Bezos, who also owns Amazon, has been criticized by progressives and members of his newspaper staff over the last few months for announcing changes to the Washington Post’s opinion pages. Most notably, he prevented the editorial page from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

He also supported the Trump administration financially by donating $1 million to his inauguration fund and has even said he was optimistic about Trump’s second term.

Carville echoed Bezos’ critics by insisting he was pandering to Trump and will be forever ruined by it.

"This guy's not going to be remembered as the greatest retailer who ever lived, of which he is," Carville said. "He's going to be remembered as a collaborator. And he will never ever wash that stench off of him. I don’t care how much money he has. I don’t care how much power he has. I don’t care how many people he can terrify. It’s not going to happen. Dude, you’ve locked your place in history down."

He added, "He’s going to look in the f---ing mirror. It’s coming. It’s around the corner. He’s going to live with his own legacy."

Carville made similar comments against Bezos in October for his decision not to endorse a presidential candidate.

"Basically, the argument is, 'People don't trust the press anymore, but I'm a billionaire, and people really trust billionaires.' So – It was dumb on steroids and I think they were acting on the behest of Donald Trump," Carville said at the time.

Trump praised Bezos’ work at the Post and revealed last week that he has been speaking with Bezos about having a working relationship.

