James Carville admits he's 'scared to death' about election day

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday he was worried about election day and urged Vice President Kamala Harris to get more aggressive in the next few weeks.

"The only thing I feel is the election is coming November 5th. I’m scared to death," he told MSNBC's Ari Melber. "I’m very, very concerned."

Carville made the case that Harris really only had around 20 days to boost her messaging, as Hurricane Milton was likely to dominate coverage for the next few days.

"They need to be sharp. They need to be aggressive. They need to stop answering questions and start asking questions. They’re doing all this and sitting down with ‘60 Minutes’ and sitting down with Colbert and sitting down – no matter what, if I come on your show, you will ask me the questions. If I have a press conference, I get to ask the questions," he said.

"You’d like to see her do more press conferences?" Melber asked.

Carville said he wanted Harris to have more events and control the narrative.

"Where she’s out saying, ‘What is J.D. Vance talking about that Trump saved Obamacare? He tried to destroy it at every point.’ I would put President Obama out to make that. He only has a 92% approval with Democrats. He is only the author, the father, of 23 million people having insurance," Carville said.

Obama will be campaigning for Harris on Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Carville also argued Democrats were not countering messaging from the Trump-Vance campaign enough.

"And I think she and the whole campaign need to be much more aggressive and much less passive than they are," he said.

Harris has yet to conduct a formal press conference in the 81 days since becoming the Democratic nominee following President Biden's exit from the race.

During his "Politics War Room" podcast last week, Carville said Harris should be going after Vance and Trump for the Obamacare comments. He called Vance's claim "an out-and-out lie," repeatedly asking why Harris herself wasn't out in the media talking about it.

"Why isn't Harris herself out today talking about that?" Carville said during the podcast. "Get off your a--. Move, move, move!"

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.