James Carville unloads on Harris-Walz campaign for ineffective response to Vance's Obamacare comments: 'Move!'

James Carville harshly criticized the Harris-Walz campaign for not doing more to combat the claim by vice presidential hopeful JD Vance that former President Donald Trump "saved Obamacare" during Tuesday night's debate.

The Democratic strategist unloaded on the Harris/Walz campaign for what he believes to be an ineffective response to Vance's comments that Trump "salvaged" the Affordable Care Act (ACA) while he was president.

"Why isn't Harris herself out today talking about that," Carville seethed on the Politics War Room podcast. "Get off your a--. Move, move, move!"

Carville noted that health care is a huge issue and the ACA is "a law that is important to people."

He also called Vance's claim "an out and out lie," repeatedly asking why Harris herself wasn't out in the media talking about it.

"What the f--- are y'all doing in the Harris campaign, get her out there now, now!" he said. "They ought to have Obama and Nancy Pelosi and they ought to do a Zoom call with the national media. I mean kick the crap out of this now, use everything."

"[Trump] did everything in his power to destroy it and this is not an issue that people don't care about," Carville said. "It's not a nitpicking thing and I got to tell you, the White House response and I think by and large, to a large extent, the press response is not at all measured to the gravity of this lie, of the importance of this. You're lying about people's g--damn lives."

"What the f--- are you people doing," he lambasted. "Get off your a--. Move, move, move!"

Carville made similar comments during an appearance on CNN where he said Democrats should go "crazy" over Vance’s "pants-on-fire" claim, Mediate first reported.

"Why haven‘t they just gone crazy over Vance saying that Donald Trump saved Obamacare?" Carville said. "That‘s pants-on-fire, 5-star 20 Pinocchio B.S. and it‘s a great issue for us."

"I don‘t know why they did not kick in that thing — why they don‘t have [Vice President Kamala] Harris out there, President [Barack] Obama, former Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, everybody," he added. "Like, what are you talking about?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump-Vance campaign for comment.