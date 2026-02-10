Expand / Collapse search
Politics

ICE acting director says Minnesota bodycam footage will be released amid transparency push

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons promises body camera footage release

Michael Dorgan
ICE acting director says Minnesota bodycam footage will be released amid heated DHS hearing Video

ICE acting director says Minnesota bodycam footage will be released amid heated DHS hearing

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers that body camera footage from ICE operations in Minnesota will be released to the public, saying he is "100%" committed to transparency.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers Tuesday that body camera footage from ICE operations in Minnesota will be released, while acknowledging that about 3,000 of roughly 13,000 ICE agents currently wear body cameras.

Lyons made the remarks during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, as lawmakers pressed the agency following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month. The hearing grew contentious as ICE officials acknowledged the limited use of body cameras and lawmakers clashed over enforcement tactics.

In the case of Good, footage of the fatal encounter recorded included video from a federal agent’s personal phone and was later circulated publicly, along with witness footage. The Pretti incident was captured by bystander video. Lyons did not specify whether body-camera footage exists from either of the fatal incidents.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN CALLS ANTI-ICE ROADBLOCKS IN MINNEAPOLIS A 'JOKE' AFTER POLICE CHIEF DISBANDS THEM

ICE, CBP and USCIS leaders testify before House Homeland Security Committee in Washington.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons testifies alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Feb. 10, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"Body cameras have been deployed in Minnesota. I think transparency helps regain public trust. Is there any plan to release any of the footage to the public?" Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, asked Lyons.

"100%, sir. That’s one thing that I’m committed to — full transparency. And I fully welcome body cameras all across the spectrum in all of our law enforcement activities," Lyons said. "Body camera footage will be released."

Gonzales welcomed the response, saying he agreed "completely."

ALEX PRETTI SHOULD HAVE FACED CHARGES FOR SPITTING ON AGENT BEFORE FATAL SHOOTING: FORMER PROSECUTOR

Photos of two Minneapolis residents killed during immigration enforcement actions displayed during a House Homeland Security hearing.

Photos of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both killed during federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, are displayed behind House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., during an oversight hearing on Feb. 10, 2026.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

"Everyone assumes body camera footage is bad footage, but in so many cases it’s the exact opposite," Gonzales said. "We get to see from the officer’s lens what they’re dealing with on a daily basis, not just a 15-second clip we see on TikTok or whatever it may be."

Minnesota has become a flash point for resistance to immigration enforcement, with agitators clashing with federal agents and attempting to impede ICE operations during recent actions.

Federal agents walk on a city street in Minneapolis.

ICE agents stand at the scene where a woman was fatally shot earlier in the day during an enforcement operation on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

During the hearing, Lyons said that more than 3,000 ICE officers currently have body cameras active in the field, with another 6,000 being deployed, confirming that the majority of ICE agents remain unequipped.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott told lawmakers that about 10,000 of the agency’s roughly 20,000 Border Patrol agents have body cameras, though Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expressed skepticism and asked Scott to provide a more precise figure to the committee.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

