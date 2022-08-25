Expand / Collapse search
Jackie DeAngelis on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden's 'band-aid' approach won't work, college tuition will go up

Biden announced massive student loan handout plan on Wednesday

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
FOX Business host Jackie DeAngelis joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss how college tuition will likely be impacted after Biden unveiled his student loan handout plan.

FOX Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis warned Biden's "band-aid" approach to skyrocketing college tuition costs won't work after announcing a massive student loan handout plan. DeAngelis joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday to discuss how tuition prices will likely be impacted by the bailout as a result. 

JACKIE DEANGELIS: This is all going to get baked into the cake, so when they know that the government is going to forgive your $10,000 or your $20,000 in loans, they're going to raise the price of tuition and say, well, the student could be pushed a little bit more to borrow more. This brings us back to this band-aid principle right? They're slapping a band-aid on the fact that tuition costs are going up rather than addressing that problem, sort of similar to what they're doing with the IRS. Let's beef up the IRS, put more agents out there, instead of addressing the tax code to make sure that the rich actually do pay their fair share. The band-aid approach never works. In the long run, it's going to cost students more. 

