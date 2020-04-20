Ex-college lacrosse star, 26, released from hospital after battle with coronavirus

A former college lacrosse All-American was discharged from a Philadelphia hospital Friday, a month and a day after he was first hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus.

Video of Jack Allard, 26, walking out of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to a round of applause from hospital personnel was posted on social media.

"Incredible," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., told "The Story" Monday. "If that doesn't make your month, I don't know what will."

Allard's mother Genny joined host Martha MacCallum March 24 to discuss her fight to get Jack placed into a clinical trial of the experimental drug remdesivir. At the time, Jack was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J. During her appearance, Genny Allard said she had just received a text confirming that her son would be flown to Philadelphia.

The Lewiston Sun Journal in Maine reported over the weekend that Jack Allard, a 2016 graduate of Lewiston's Bates College, was accepted to take part in the trial, but it was not clear whether he was given remdesivir.

"He spent more than 20 days on a ventilator and miraculously got off," Gottheimer told host Martha MacCallum. "It just shows you how strong he is. He had a birthday, he's 26 now. I couldn't be happer for the family. I know the community feels the same way."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). about 38 percent of U.S. patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 54,

