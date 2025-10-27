Israel-Hamas conflict would be 'worse' with a Kamala Harris presidency, Jerusalem Post editor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein thinks the tense situation between Israel and Hamas would have been "worse" under a Kamala Harris presidency if she had been elected to office.

There was a significant paradigm shift in the Jewish State's war against the terrorist group when President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement was reached, involving the release of the 20 living Israeli hostages as well as the remains of the murdered Israelis from Gaza in exchange for the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees (several Israeli bodies remain in Gaza). This is the initial stages of a 21-point plan Trump rolled out with the hopes of cementing long-lasting peace in the Middle East.

Some on the left rushed to credit former President Joe Biden for the current peace agreement, including his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who went viral for saying in part, "It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed after months of discussion with Arab partners, Israel and the Palestinian Authority."

"They were definitely part of it. But I think they were stuck," Klein said of the Biden administration in an interview with Fox News Digital. "So they needed this out-of-the-box approach to this conflict in order for there to be some sort of a solution because otherwise I feel like we'd still be stuck. And the approach that Trump takes in general is just very nonconventional, out of the box. And I think that's what we needed."

And when asked about whether a Harris administration could have accomplished what the Trump administration had, Klein quickly scoffed "no way" and said it would've been "terrible" for Israel.

"If Kamala Harris were in office, it would be worse," Klein said. "If it was Biden continuing, it's a different story."

"It'd be terrible because of the people surrounding her. I mean, it's sad," he continued. "Biden, you know, he really loves Israel. You can't take that away from him. He knows Israel... You can't say the same thing about Kamala Harris. And the people who were advising her were very, very to the left when it comes to Israel, not supportive of Israel, very critical and more supportive of the Palestinians."

Klein called the release of the living Israeli hostages and Trump's visit to the Jewish State a "crazy day," comparing it to Oct. 7 regarding the amount of news that had unfolded in such a short period.

"It was just all very surreal and a lot of people felt a bit of relief for the first time in a very long time," he said.

Trump is "loved" by Israelis, particularly in the wake of the ceasefire agreement, which Klein said had the "vast majority of support" within the country, saying it's "rare" to find any agreement among Israelis. The Jerusalem Post went viral with its front page praising Trump for bringing the hostages home when the ceasefire was first announced.

Many believe Trump pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the conflict versus prolonging it.

"People who are Jewish and religious speak very similarly to like evangelicals in the U.S. about Trump, 'sent by God'... It's interesting to kind of see those parallels."

Klein called Trump's address to Israel's parliament the Knesset "very entertaining" and an "amazing speech," which he said made a ton of news, including Trump's call for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu for corruption charges leveled against him.

Netanyahu, whose support among Israelis was cratering prior to Oct. 7, has "bounced back dramatically" since and that the ceasefire will earn him more points, though Klein added it won't guarantee it will cement his standing as prime minister as Israelis are also "looking for a change."

