Activist speaks out after Iran tries to kill her and Trump: I want to be alive to see the end of this regime

Iranian American activist Masih Alinejad, who was a target of Iran’s murder for hire plot , says she will keep fighting despite the regime wanting her dead for speaking out on human rights issues.

Alinejad took to X on Friday morning to open up about the terrifying plot against her.

"I am shocked," she wrote. "I just learned from the @FBI that two men were arrested yesterday in a new plot to kill me at Fairfield University, where I was scheduled to give a talk. I also learned that the person assigned to assassinate @realDonaldTrump was also assigned to kill me on U.S. soil. The alleged killers also went in front of my house in Brooklyn."

The journalist, who told "The Story" she does not deserve to be followed by "killers," says while the Biden administration advised her to go under witness protection, she does not want to be silent.

"I have a message for President Trump now because he said that he wants to negotiate with the regime. This is the regime," she said. "Assassinating and killing is in the DNA of the Islamic Republic. I left my beloved homeland, Iran. I came to America to practice my First Amendment, to practice my freedom of speech and I didn't even kill Qasem Soleimani. I just celebrated the killing of this terrorist by President Trump. That's all."

Alinejad says she echos the voice of Iranian people who have rejected the government.

"Whatever I do, it seems that hurts the Islamic Republic very bad, and that's why they want me dead," she said. "I don't want to die. I want to fight against tyranny. I want to fight against this regime and I want to be alive to see the end of this regime."