Exiled Iranian prince says regime ‘very close to collapsing' amid nationwide unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran’s regime is facing one of the most widespread anti-government movements in decades, as fiery demonstrations continue to spread nationwide.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father was the last shah of Iran leading up to the 1979 revolution, said during an appearance on "Hannity" that the country has "never seen an opportunity" like this to overthrow the government.

"Over a hundred cities and millions of people on the street chanting ‘Death to the dictator,’" Pahlavi said Tuesday.

Video circulating online shows large demonstrations across Iran, with thousands taking to the streets. Protesters are upset over the country’s worsening economic conditions as the value of Iran’s currency continues to plummet.

IRAN ON THE BRINK AS PROTESTERS MOVE TO TAKE TWO CITIES, APPEAL TO TRUMP

At least 36 people have been killed during the protests, with thousands more detained by authorities, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Despite the violence, Pahlavi said the public remains "committed to bring[ing] an end to this regime."

IRAN CRACKDOWN RATTLES MIDDLE EAST AS ANALYSTS WEIGH US OPTIONS SHORT OF MILITARY INTERVENTION

"The regime is crumbling and is very close to collapsing," he said.

He said the movement is "unprecedented" and differs from past efforts, pointing to participation from Iran’s powerful merchant class.

In Tehran, video showed business owners shutting their shops in the Grand Bazaar and facing off with security forces in riot gear.

"It has been my strategy to call upon the military personnel and the armed forces to lay down their arms and join with the people to be part of the solution," he added.

IRAN PROTESTERS EMBOLDENED BY TRUMP ADMIN’S PERSIAN MESSAGING AFTER OBAMA-BIDEN INACTION, ACTIVISTS SAY

President Donald Trump said this week that the United States would be willing to intervene if Iran harms or kills protesters.

"The United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press, citing Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, reported that an Iranian general called Trump’s remarks a "threat" and warned the country would respond.

Pahlavi noted that he is prepared to return to Iran if the regime falls, adding that his goal would be to "bring about a peaceful end by means of a national referendum and a constitutional assembly."