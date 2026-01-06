Iran protesters emboldened by Trump admin’s Persian messaging after Obama-Biden inaction, activists say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department has intensified its criticism of Iran’s regime on its Persian-language account since the outbreak of nationwide protests against the Ayatollahs in Tehran, mirroring President Trump’s forceful warning to Tehran.

Trump recently posted, "If Iran shots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP."

"President Trump’s latest truth social post regarding Iran speaks for itself, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

IRAN PROTESTS PROMPT NEW TRUMP WARNING OVER DEADLY GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWNS

The State Department’s reinforcement of Trump’s pledge to aid Iranian demonstrators comes amid reports that protesters had taken control of many streets in Abdanan, in Ilam province in western Iran, on Tuesday. They chanted chanted"Death to Khamenei" and "This year is a year of blood, Seyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown," according to videos sent to Iran International news organization.

The U.S. State Department’s Persian-language account, @USABehFarsi, appeared to issue a stark warning to Iran’s totalitarian rulers. "President Trump is a man of action. If you didn’t know before, now you do. Don’t mess with President Trump." The black and white picture showed Trump with his leadership team watching elite U.S. army forces seize the former Iran-backed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

IRAN’S KHAMENEI LASHES OUT AT PROTESTERS AS NATIONWIDE ANTI-REGIME UNREST GROWS

Trump's social media posts and the statements coming from the State Department's account have emboldened Iranians both inside and outside of the country.

Potkin Azarmehr, a British-Iranian journalist, noted the contrast with previous administrations. "Well, what a contrast to Obama’s time when protesters in Iran in 2009 were angrily chanting, ‘Obama, are you with us or with them?' Any international support, whether at grassroots level or government level is encouraging. Knowing that the world knows about you," he added that "The question is where are the Western activist elite protesters? Why are they not protesting? Are they on the side of the Ayatollahs? An archaic religious apartheid?"

Iran analyst, Alirzeza Nader, said, "I think State is right to say that the alternative to the current regime will come from inside Iran. And that Iranians will choose their own leaders. Yes, it’s definitely better now. Unfortunately, the Obama and Biden administrations pushed the reformist line (the Reformist line espoused by Rouhani and Khatami). My advice to the Trump administration: stay neutral when it comes to the opposition’s leadership. Let Iranians figure it out."

TRUMP SIGNS 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN' HAT ALONGSIDE LINDSEY GRAHAM

The former Iranian presidents Hassan Rouhani and Mohammad Khatami, promised mild reforms but remain wedded to the Islamic Republic of Iran — a regime that has been repeatedly classified by the State Department as a leading state-sponsor of terrorism.

Nadav Mohebb, who worked as a Persian media analyst for the State Department's Public Affairs Bureau, said about the State Department’s Persian-language X account that "During the Biden administration, this account was effectively turned into a ghost town and largely lost its relevance and impact."

He said that, "Following President Trump’s recent tweet, we have seen a renewed level of activity reminiscent of his first term — an approach that has again drawn the attention of Iranians. Trump’s message effectively removed the account’s excessive caution, and over the past four days its anti-regime tone has noticeably intensified."

Mohebb said that" The account should avoid involvement in opposition infighting, remain sensitive to Iranian public sentiment, and operate in alignment with the prevailing mood of Persian Twitter. I hope Trump’s warning message to the regime will serve as a catalyst for upgrading the messaging strategy of this account and restoring its former effectiveness."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Reza Parchizadeh, an Iranian-American expert on the regime, said, "The State Department’s Persian-language account is performing effectively. Its messaging is deliberately structured to project a sense of American support and hope toward Iranian protesters, while also attempting to reflect the breadth and diversity of protest activity rather than treating it episodically or selectively. In itself, this represents a notable shift in approach."

He noted that, "The Obama era was fundamentally different in orientation and intent. That administration prioritized reaching a diplomatic accommodation with the Islamic Republic and reintegrating the regime into the international system. Within that framework, popular protests and organized opposition inside Iran were largely downplayed by the State Department in order to avoid complicating negotiations or signaling regime vulnerability."