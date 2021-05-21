Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Parents will decide on masks for kids, not schools

After signing a bill to prohibit mask mandates in schools, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that parents will have the choice to put a mask on their kids instead of it being forced on them by schools.

IOWA GOV SIGNS BILL BANNING MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS

KIM REYNOLDS: Well, first of all, our kids, for the most part, have been in school since August and we’ve been able to do it safely and responsibly. I started the legislative session by assigning into law an option that gave parents the opportunity to choose 100% in-school, five days a week, all day, and I’m proud to say that I closed this session by signing into law not allowing schools, local governments, the ability to initiate a mask mandate.

We have been fully open since February 7. We have continued to see our Covid numbers go down, our hospitalizations are down, our positivity rates are down, and we’ve done it safely and responsibly and so it is time to put health care decisions back in the hands of parents and it’s time that we shouldn’t be doing the same mitigation efforts that we did at the beginning of Covid-19.

Things have changed. Anybody that wants a vaccine can get a vaccine and it’s time, again, that we provide options to parents and to Iowans so if they want their children to wear a mask they will have the option to do that but for parents that don’t, they should have that option as well.