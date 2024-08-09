Internal communications reveal Soros-backed prosecutors ‘undermine law and order in America,’ MRC says

FIRST ON FOX: Liberal billionaire George Soros and his son Alex, who has taken control of the family empire, have "worked tirelessly to undermine law and order in America," the Media Research Center (MRC) alleges in a new report.

The MRC obtained nearly 7,800 pages of internal communications from dozens of Soros-backed prosecutors through multiple public records requests. The conservative watchdog group said its findings "reveal how the Soros machine effectively employs an army of radicalized government lawyers to tear apart the justice system" across America.

"It's astounding the number of DAs Soros has not only funded across the country, but continues to control their politics and priorities," MRC founder and president Brent Bozell told Fox News Digital.

The MRC detailed its findings in a report titled "Law & Disorder," and allows readers to download the internal communications from a variety of liberal DAs, including Alvin Bragg in New York and Kim Foxx in Illinois.

"The Soros machine sets their policies and priorities, staffs their offices with hand-picked leftists, dictates media narratives, lobbies government officials and perverts the American justice system," MRC researchers wrote.

"The Soros empire spent at least $40 million to elect its prosecutors. It then invested an additional $77,663,316 to 20 leftist nonprofits to coordinate and control the prosecutors, bringing the total Soros spending to at least $117,663,316," the MRC continued. "At least 30 percent of the U.S. population currently lives under the boot of the Soros prosecutors who were pressured to sign pledges vowing to adhere to various Soros priorities. The Soros machine orchestrated 33 of these ‘joint statements’ and pledges, which were signed by 123 of the 126 Soros prosecutors."

The MRC also put a spotlight on Fair and Just Prosecution, a network of local prosecutors they claim has worked to "manipulate the rule of law concerning illegal immigration, drugs, abortion, election integrity, capital punishment and laws against childhood sex changes."

"The little-known group orchestrating the effort among Soros-backed prosecutors is Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), a radical, soft-on-crime project of the heavily Soros-financed Tides Center. FJP held at least 51 private meetings and published 33 formal statements and pledges that contained signatures from prosecutors within its network between 2021 and 2022 alone," MRC researchers wrote.

"For just one Soros-backed prosecutor, former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, MRC gathered a remarkable 508 communications between Boudin’s office and FJP in just an 18-month period," they continued. "That averages out to at least one communication each day."

The MRC reported that one of "the most damning examples" found in the documents involved five Soros and FJP-backed prosecutors in Texas who "worked so closely together that they created a shared group chat to strategize on refusing to enforce statutes that ran afoul of their left-wing politics."

The MRC also found documents indicating FJP "coordinated meetings with Soros prosecutors in several states," including California and New York, in addition to Texas.

The MRC report also said the documents indicate Soros-backed prosecutors built connections with the establishment media through the help of FJP, lobbied other branches of government, and showed hostility toward Trump supporters.

The MRC concluded by making several recommendations for how media outlets and elected officials can better address the Soros empire, including urging journalists to do a better job covering crime and its origins.

"The Soros empire is massively involved in changing the legal system of the United States. Yet, most media outlets rarely cover Soros’s ‘reform prosecutors’ and the harm they have wrought," MRC researchers wrote.

The MRC also implored reporters to dig into the Soros family as "legacy media coverage of their operations is scant," and suggested Congress and other elected officials need to get involved.

"Since the Biden-Harris administration will not take action, Congress must investigate how the Soros empire wields power over prosecutors. The Senate should also refuse to confirm any additional nominees to the DOJ or the Federal bench until legal action is taken against the Soros machine," MRC researchers wrote.

"Governors and state attorneys general should remove law-breaking prosecutors. Where appropriate, AGs should also bring RICO-like charges against the Soros machine and its prosecutors," the MRC added. "Because the Soros prosecutors have violated numerous laws and ethics rules, complaints can and should be filed with the appropriate bar associations."

Fair and Just Prosecution executive director Miriam Krinsky dismissed the MRC study.

"As we clearly spell out in our mission statement, Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) brings together elected local prosecutors committed to promoting a justice system grounded in fairness, equity, compassion and fiscal responsibility. FJP supports these elected leaders – and the vision they share for safer and healthier communities – through ongoing information sharing, research and resource materials, opportunities for on-the-ground learning, in-person convenings, technical assistance, and access to national experts. We look to proven models and experts who can offer the best thinking and insights around policies that promote public safety and enhance accountability, transparency and fairness," Krinsky told Fox News Digital.

"The elected prosecutors we engage with are public servants backed and put in office by the voters and communities they serve, and false narratives to the contrary are predicated on an unfortunate desire to fuel misinformation, fear and division," Krinsky continued. "In particular, calling any reform-minded prosecutor a ‘Soros-backed prosecutor’ is ill-informed and promotes antisemitic tropes that are incredibly harmful at a time when there is an alarming surge in anti-Jewish bigotry. We take issue with that characterization and any report predicated on a total lack of knowledge about the criminal legal system and the changes needed to make us all safer."

Bragg, Foxx and Boudin also didn't respond immediately to requests for comment.