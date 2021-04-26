Ingraham: The Left's war on policing makes America less safe

The leftist media is spinning the anti-police movement out of proportion, causing crime to rise exponentially in the U.S., "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued Monday.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why would anyone sign up today for the abuse that police officers go through every time they have to make a good faith, split-second, life or death decision?... Even the most conscientious, the most compassionate and the most experienced officers – they can't guarantee that they’re going to get past the woke, cop-hating left's ever-changing training rules. So to be a police officer on patrol today -- you're kind of damned if you do, you’re damned if you don't.

If you save a black teenager from getting stabbed, and a billionaire basketball player makes you an instant target. But if you let her get stabbed, you're accused of letting a black girl die. The media are the ultimate co-conspirators in all of this in the continuing defamation of police…

Researcher Rafael A. Mangual from the Manhattan Institute notes that ‘It stands to reason that a significant decline in the sizes of the nation's police forces could have helped set the stage for the violent crime uptick. There is also reason to believe that in part, because of the anti-police sentiments that characterized last summer's protests, the cops we have left became less proactive.’ It’s not that complicated.

