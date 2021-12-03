Ingraham: Stacey Abrams rides again, but Georgia should laugh back

In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Friday, host Laura Ingraham said Georgia residents should ignore former State Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Fulton, as she embarks on a second consecutive attempt at the Governor's Mansion after debatably not conceding her first loss four years ago.

Ingraham noted that Abrams on Friday said that she "on the 16th of November [2018], when I acknowledged I would not become governor… did not challenge the outcome of the election unlike some recent folks did."

However, the host pointed out that Abrams did exactly the opposite at the time, saying in her speech that evening that "concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper… I cannot concede."

Additionally, in another clip Abrams told Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on April 20, 2021 that her election was "stolen from the voters of Georgia."

Ingraham compared Georgia's choice between Kemp and Abrams as a Porsche and a used car from the early aughts:

"Let’s say you’re lucky enough to be driving a newer model Porsche SUV with low mileage in pristine condition -- and some shmuck approaches you in a parking lot and asks if you’d be willing to trade it for his 2002 Mitsubishi: It’s dented on the driver side and has the muffler hanging off the back," she said.

"You’d burst out laughing, right? That’s what Georgia voters’ response should be upon hearing that Stacey Abrams is once again running for governor."

"Why on earth would voters there want to give up economic policies that deliver safety, prosperity and job growth for the misery of places like California and New York?"

Ingraham contrasted a potential "four years of Abrams" – "poisonous racial recriminations, high taxes, [COVID] mandates, smash-and-grabs and crime" – to what Kemp has brought to the Peach State:

She said Kemp rightfully ignored criticism from both sides of the aisle and opened Georgia from COVID lockdown the first-in-the-nation, has made it a safer state and a more lucrative state for businesses and families.

While Kemp is the incumbent at this time, he faces a GOP primary challenge from former State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-DeKalb. Jones has switched to the Republican Party since leaving state office, in support of the former President Donald Trump and his platform.

Regarding Abrams, Ingraham said Georgia should see "how this movie ends" if they were to elect her to statewide office.

"What we told you at the start of the pandemic, when blue states refused to open, was that the red states that re-opened early on would leave them behind and that’s precisely what has happened," she said.

"Compare California’s trainwreck to the economic miracle that’s been unfolding in the Peach state under Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent in October, the lowest rate since the feds began keeping records back in 1976."

She noted Abrams blasted Kemp for reopening Georgia, predicting doom that never came.

"So what, exactly, has Stacey Abrams done to help Georgia since she lost in 2018? -- She led the crusade to push the Major League Baseball All-Star game out of Atlanta, that’s what! This cost the majority-Black city of Atlanta up to $70 million in lost business," the host said.

"Georgia, this isn’t even a close call. Why on earth would you want to sink into the decline and decay we’re seeing in blue states across America?" Ingraham asked.

"Georgians don’t need Abrams to ride to the rescue, they need her to ride into the sunset - and for good."