Ingraham: On 9/11 we must acknowledge 'some influential Americans do not respect the rule of law'

Laura Ingraham praised President Trump Wednesday for keeping America safe and ripped many on "the left" for not learning from the 9/11 terror attacks.

"All these years later it seems like many forgotten. Forgotten who carried out these attacks, and the sick Islamist ideology that motivated them," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "Bin Laden is dead but the radical mindset that motivated twisted men to kill themselves and 2,977 others didn't die with him."

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES MARK 9/ 11 ANNIVERSARY: ' WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER'

Ingraham reminded her audience that the U.S. has not implemented "commonsense" measures to protect Americans, including cracking down on those who overstay their visas. She pointed out that five of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were in violation.

Ingraham criticized those on "the left" for vilifying police and border patrol.

"On this anniversary of 9/11 we must acknowledge that not only do some influential Americans do not respect the rule of law, it's common sense measures that were recommended to us after 9/11, they don't even respect our first responders," Ingraham said.