Ingraham: Obama visiting White House was an attempt to 'resuscitate' Biden admin

Laura Ingraham discussed how former President Barack Obama was called into the White House to "resuscitate" the Biden administration's image Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Obama is just the consummate politician. He does have that uncanny ability to make the most mundane things sound important and to sound confident himself even when things are falling apart. Now Biden, he has the opposite problem. And today he seemed even less steady and self-assured. Now, make no mistake, this wasn't an event to celebrate 12 years of Obamacare. Twelve, is that some special anniversary? It was an event to try to resuscitate Joe Biden. Chalk that one up as another swing and a miss, by the way. The problem with Biden, of course, isn't his comms team. It's not his PR.

It's not that he doesn't have Obama's star power — and he doesn't. The problem with Biden is his policies. And none of Obama's smooth talk changes the reality of what's happened to his party because Americans see really clearly now what the Democrats' priorities are like — number one, open borders. It's absolutely no question in my mind that Biden sees it as his mission to allow in as many illegals into the country as possible over the next three years — maybe as many as 10 or 15 million, when all is said and done. Second priority: sex talk with kids. The Florida legislation is the tip of the iceberg. The Biden White House is aligning itself now with the most radical elements on the issue, and when they're pressed on it, and boy, are they pressed on it, they just fall back on generalities.

