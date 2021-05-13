Ingraham: Multiple crises expose weakness of President Biden's leadership

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle" questioning President Biden's ability to lead and suggested that the crises facing the Biden Administration now from Israel to the U.S. border to gas shortages are not concerning to the White House.

INGRAHAM: These problems really don't bother the Biden White House all that much. Either they're so rich that it doesn't matter, or they're hoping to benefit from a bigger and more powerful central government. After all, their goal—remember this, it’s very important—isn't to raise your standard of living. It’s to get you accustomed to living with less. To get you to accept that America's best days are behind us -- that we were never that great, to begin with.

Gas shortages are actually part of their policy. If they cared about small businesses, wages going up, and giving people jobs, they would have fought harder to reopen everything early on in the COVID mess. Instead, they fought to keep it closed for as long as possible –until the red states shamed them into opening. For them, the only potential snag is if this scenario starts costing them votes. Then they will start worrying.

That's why they are intent on taking over state elections with HR-1. That's why they have to drum up racism where it isn't – to try to scare minority voters. That's why they cling to the false narrative about phony threats... that they're pledging to save us from.

