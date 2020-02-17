Ingraham: Michael Bloomberg just another figure in Democrats' 'party of snobs'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue Monday, Laura Ingraham pointed to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an example of the "snobs" among the Democrats.

Ingraham criticized the 78-year-old New Yorker for his recently resurfaced comments about farmers. However, the host added that there was some context to his remarks.

"I could teach anybody, even people in this room, to be a farmer. It’s a process, you dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that," Bloomberg said in a recently resurfaced video from 2016.

Ingraham noted that the Democrat's remarks continued, as he attempted to make a point about the differences between different societies before the advent of the "information economy."

"How much would you pay to see Bloomberg try to dig ditches all day? I would pay a lot of money, personally. What a snobby, elitist comment that is," she said.

Noting that the media called for Bloomberg's remarks to be presented in their proper context, she added that Republicans rarely if ever received the same courtesy.

"For [conservatives] there is never more to the story -- they just jump to boycotts," she remarked. "Any time President Trump's team tries to provide context after anything that people consider controversial... they are just ignored." She cited his comments following the 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Va., and his remarks about certain "sh--hole countries."

She added that Bloomberg had a history of making "snobbish" remarks, pointing to the infamous "Big Gulp" restriction he tried to institute as mayor of the country's largest city.

"The Board of Health's limit on the serving size of sugary drinks does not limit anyone's consumption. It just requires them to think whether they really want more than 16 ounces," he said in a clip Ingraham played.

"Don’t you think that there would probably be a lot of things that he would force us to understand [if he were president]," she remarked.

Ingraham also noted Bloomberg's reaction to the December 2019 Texas church shooting during which a legally armed parishioner shot the attacker. Bloomberg said it was the job of police, not an average citizen, to "decide when to shoot."

She added that in the big picture, the Democrats no longer were as inclusive as they once claimed to be, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Obama. "From Hillary's deplorables to Obama's bitter clingers, the left loves to trash the common man."

"[A]t the core of all of this is not just snobbery, but it's a deep and unwavering contempt for traditional American ideals, because in this elitist view of sanctimonious snobs, the rights to life and to liberty, without which the pursuit of happiness is meaningless, are reserved only for those who truly deserve to have them. You have to think the right way to have them," the host said.