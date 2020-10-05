Ingraham: Mainstream media show they're ‘unhappy people’ with coverage of Trump illness

Democrats and the mainstream media have proven themselves to be "unhappy people" by their negative response to President Trump’s apparent recovery from the coronavirus, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Monday.

“Does a happy, joyful person appear to get agitated when another person gets good health news?” asked "The Ingraham Angle” host. “And what kind of people seem visibly disappointed when a president of the United States, admitted to an Army medical hospital, seems to be turning a corner?”

Ingraham posited that if Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered enough to be dismissed from a hospital after a three-night stay, the same media personalities would have “marveled at his strength and his perseverance.”

“But with Trump," she went on, "they’re always searching for the insult."

The real reason why the liberal media is so unhappy with Trump’s progress, Ingraham claimed, is that they hoped the virus would take him off the campaign trail and finish his reelection hopes for good.

“What Mueller and impeachment couldn’t achieve, they hoped coronavirus would,” she said. “And it sounds like they still hope it does.”

Not only are Democrats angry that Trump is recovering, Ingraham noted, but they’re also “enraged” that the economy is improving after spring predictions that the U.S. would experience a long-term recession due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“Thank God we have a president who refused to do to our businesses what the U.K., what France and Israel and Australia have done to theirs,” she said.